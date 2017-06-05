Buffon feels the pain after third final defeat



The greatest goalkeeper of his generation, Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon tasted defeat in his third Champions League final as the major missing medal from his illustrious career once again slipped out of his grasp Saturday.



Buffon had played in two previous Champions League finals and both times went home as a runner-up, against AC Milan on penalties in Manchester in 2003 and against Barcelona in Berlin two years ago.



Even in his state of bitter disappointment, however, Buffon was able to sum up exactly what is needed to triumph.

...