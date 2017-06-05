Ronaldo comes full circle in Cardiff to cement legacy

Back on the Cardiff turf where he won the first major silverware of his astonishing career, Cristiano Ronaldo cemented his legacy as one of the game's all-time greats with a decisive brace in Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final.



For good measure, Ronaldo's double took him above Messi to finish as this season's Champions League top scorer with 12 goals.



Rugged Juventus snuffed out Messi in this season's quarterfinals and initially it seemed they might be able to hold Ronaldo in check as well.



Drifting out to the right to find space, Ronaldo exchanged passes with Dani Carvajal and cleverly glided into the penalty area before guiding a clinical low strike past Gianluigi Buffon, via a slight deflection off Leonardo Bonucci.



In his fifth Champions League final, Ronaldo had become the first player since fellow Madrid legend Di Stefano to score in three European Cup finals.

