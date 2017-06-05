Returning Real Madrid received as living ‘legends’

Ronaldo scored twice in Real's 4-1 thrashing of Juventus in Cardiff Saturday as the Spanish giants became the first side to retain the Champions League.



The Frenchman, who himself won the Champions League as a legendary player for Real between 2001 and 2006, has enjoyed spectacular success since taking his first role in senior management just 18 months ago.



As well as winning back-to-back Champions Leagues, Madrid also beat Barcelona to La Liga two weeks ago to complete a first league and European Cup double for 59 years.



A third Champions League win in four years has drawn comparisons to the great Real side that won the first five editions of the European Cup between 1955 and 1960 .

