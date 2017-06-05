Juve face reality check of ‘galactic disappointment’

Juventus' 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final was dubbed a "galactic disappointment" by Italian media but should prove to be more of a reality check than the end of an era for the Turin club.



Saturday's 4-1 score line was somewhat harsh on Max Allegri's team who had put on an excellent first-half display, going in 1-1 after a wonderful equalizer from Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic.



Not surprisingly, the focus has turned to how Juventus might be able to strengthen their squad in order to offer a stronger challenge against Europe's best next season.

...