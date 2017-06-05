Tops and flops in the Champions League final

Following Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Juventus to win a third Champions League crown in four years, AFP Sport looks at who were the tops and flops on the night in Cardiff. TOPS Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) The Portuguese maestro bagged a brace to leapfrog Lionel Messi as top scorer in this season's Champions League – to earn that accolade for the fifth season in a row.



He finished off a slick Real move with a crisp, low finish on 20 minutes after good work from Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal. And on 64 minutes he stole between Juve center-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci to flick home Luka Modric's cross to put the tie beyond the Italians.



Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)Take your pick between Bonucci and his center-back partner Chiellini.

...