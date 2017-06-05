'Happy' Bale aims for more trophies at Real Madrid

Midfielder Gareth Bale is enjoying life at Spanish champions Real Madrid and has committed his future to the club, the Welsh international said after the side's Champions League triumph Saturday.



Madrid's third Champions League triumph in four years marked Bale's seventh trophy at the club but the 27-year-old remains hungry for more success.



Saturday's victory was made sweeter for Bale as he became just the sixth player to win a European final in his home town as well as the only Welshman to win the continent's top trophy three times, surpassing Ryan Giggs and Joey Jones.

