FIFA ‘in contact’ with Qatar over World Cup

Football's governing body FIFA said Monday it was in "regular contact" with the organizing committee of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, though it did not comment directly on the diplomatic situation involving the Gulf state.



Qatar's national team are still involved in the qualifying competition for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and are bottom of their group with four points from seven games, with matches against South Korea, Syria and China still to play.



It has already hosted the 10th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup and an IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting, and a FINA Swimming World Cup is scheduled for September of this year.

