Ex-Ivory Coast midfielder Tiote dies at 30

Former Ivory Coast and Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed and died at the age of 30 in training with his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises his agent said Monday.



Tiote, who made more than 150 appearances in seven seasons at Newcastle, was an African Nations Cup winner with the Ivorians in 2015, although he missed the final through injury and he also played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.



Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez added: "It is with great sadness that I have this afternoon learned of Cheick's death.



The defensive midfielder was sold by Twente to Newcastle for 3.5 million pounds ($4.52 million) in 2010 and cemented his place in club folklore with a long-range equalizer in the 4-4 Premier League draw with Arsenal at St. James's Park in Feb. 2011 .



Tiote moved to Chinese second-tier side Beijing Enterprises in February 2017 .

