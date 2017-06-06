Five ways Real Madrid can keep up their domination

Real Madrid's 12th European Cup and third Champions League triumph in four years Saturday, becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the competition's expanded format, demonstrated the team's power over the rest of Europe.



BOLSTER STRIKE FORCEReal Madrid are the team that always score.



However, the goals have come from all over the team and only Cristiano Ronaldo has been consistently reliable, scoring 10 goals in the Champions League quarterfinals, semifinals and final showing how dependent Madrid are on his finishing touch.



PROMOTE YOUNG TALENTZidane has already started giving chances to Marco Asensio, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder who netted Madrid's fourth against Juventus and he may choose to add midfielder Marcos Llorente to his squad after his fine season on loan at Alaves.



Rodriguez was not even included in the squad to face Juventus so his days in the Spanish capital seem numbered.

