Iran's Persepolis FC forward Mehdi Taremi (L) clear the ball as Qatar's Lekhwiya SC forward Youssef El-Arabi (R) looks on during the AFC Champions League football match between Qatar's Lekhwiya club and Persepolis FC at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on May 30, 2017. / AFP / Karim JAAFAR