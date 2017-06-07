Bosz unveiled as new Dortmund coach

Dutchman Peter Bosz has been named as the new coach of Borussia Dortmund, the German giants announced Tuesday.



Bosz, 53, arrives from Ajax after leading the Dutch side to the final of the Europa League, where they lost 2-0 to Manchester United last month.



German media reports say Dortmund agreed to pay Ajax 5 million euros ($5.6 million) to bring in Bosz, with SID, an AFP subsidiary, saying the compensation paid is "the highest in the history of the Bundesliga" for a coach.



Instead Bosz got the nod, ending his one-season stint at Ajax, where he arrived last year after a brief spell in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

...