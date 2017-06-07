Turkey captain quits national team after clash with journalist

Turkey captain Arda Turan said Tuesday that he was quitting the national team after a bust-up with a reporter on the squad's flight back from a friendly international in Macedonia.



Broadcaster CNN Turk quoted Mese as saying Turan attacked him shortly after boarding the plane, hurling insults and swinging punches at him despite being restrained by another journalist, a security guard and team personnel on board.



He said he would take legal action against Turan.



Turan was widely criticized for a disappointing performance at Euro 2016 .

...