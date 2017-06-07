Southampton report Liverpool ‘for tapping up Van Dijk’

Southampton have reported Liverpool to the Premier League over an illegal approach for defender Virgil van Dijk, British media reported Tuesday.



The development is the latest twist in a transfer saga involving the sought-after center-back who has been linked with a 60 million pound ($77 million) move away from St. Mary's. Although the 25-year-old has not commented publicly on his situation, multiple British media reports Tuesday said he had told Liverpool he wanted to join them ahead of rival suitors Chelsea and Manchester City, even though Southampton deny receiving any approach from the Reds.



Southampton have consistently said they do not intend to sell Van Dijk, who joined from Celtic for 13 million pounds in September 2015 and signed a new six-year contract in 2016 .

...