Former Roma coach Spalletti to take over at Inter Milan

Former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has reached a deal to take over at Inter Milan, with the club's Chinese owners hoping he can restore the former European champions to prominence.



Inter have not yet announced the deal but the move was widely expected considering Spalletti's relationship with Inter technical coordinator Walter Sabatini, who also recently joined from Roma.



Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio was with Spalletti.



Spalletti would become Inter's fifth coach in less than a year.



Youth coach Stefano Vecchi coached Inter for one match after De Boer's firing then again for the final three games of the Serie A season after Pioli was fired.

