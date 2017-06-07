AFC monitoring Qatar crisis, hoping to minimize impact

Asian football officials are monitoring the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab states, hoping to minimize the impact on international competitions being played in the Gulf region.



Clubs and national teams from Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen have used Qatar as a neutral base to play competitive matches in recent times due either to diplomatic issues with other nations or because of conflicts at home. The Qatar row, however, means those clubs and national associations will have to seek alternative arrangements while Qatar's own national team will host South Korea in a World Cup qualifying match in Doha next week.

