Rashford determined to show Manchester unity

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford says his recent hospital visit to see victims of the Manchester terror attack was motivated by a desire to show the city remains united.



Manchester native Rashford, 19, and his United team-mate Jesse Lingard, 24, went to Manchester Children's Hospital Monday and spent time with children hurt in the May 22 attack, which left 22 dead and 119 injured.



After a season that culminated in United's Europa League triumph against Ajax in Stockholm, Rashford has joined up with the England squad for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland and next week's friendly against France.



With Wayne Rooney having again been overlooked by England manager Gareth Southgate, Rashford is the only United forward in the squad, but he does not believe Rooney's international career has run its course.

