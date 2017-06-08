World Cup six-pointer for Saudis, Socceroos in Adelaide

The Green Falcons played at four successive World Cups from 1994 to 2006, a run that ended when Australia switched to the Asian confederation and grabbed one of the continent's precious berths for the 2010 and 2014 tournaments.



Joint top of Group B, from which two teams qualify automatically for Russia next year, the Saudis will move six points clear of the Socceroos with two matches remaining if they can prevail at the famous cricket ground.



Australia head to Russia after the Saudi match for the Confederations Cup and Postecoglou would dearly love a victory over the Saudis Thursday to get a firmer grasp on a ticket back there for the World Cup next year.

...