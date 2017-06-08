Modric to testify at key Croatia corruption trial

Real Madrid midfield star Luka Modric will appear as a witness next week at a multi-million-euro corruption trial involving former top Dinamo Zagreb officials, a judge said Wednesday.



The 31-year-old Modric is expected to testify on the financial details of his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham Hotspur.



The trial against Mamic and three other people – his brother and former Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic, former club director Damir Vrbanovic, and a tax inspector – opened in April.



Mamic, 57, is considered the most powerful figure in Croatian football.

...