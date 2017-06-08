Sneijder to set Dutch appearance record on his birthday

Netherlands playmaker Wesley Sneijder will break his country's appearance record on his birthday against Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier Friday, after a frantic dash over the last few days to ensure the player could combine the milestones. Netherlands coach Dick Advocaat has confirmed Sneijder will start the match in Rotterdam on the day he turns 33 to reach 131 caps and pass goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar's total.



Sneijder was a second-half substitute in a 2-1 friendly win in Morocco last week after joining the squad on the eve of the game before flying back to Turkey to play for Galatasaray in their last game of the season against Konyaspor Saturday.

...