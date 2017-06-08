Sampaoli wants Argentina to use Messi like Barcelona

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli hopes his team can emulate La Liga giants Barcelona's "collective" approach in extracting the best out of Lionel Messi.



Messi finished top scorer in Europe's top five leagues last season with 37 goals in the Spanish top flight and 54 across all competitions in a formidable attacking triumvirate with Luis Suarez and Neymar.



Sampaoli, announced as Argentina coach last week, is the latest tasked with finding the right niche for Messi, and in time to save the team's World Cup qualifying campaign.



Argentina-born Sampaoli is tipped to overhaul his team's attacking formation and said he was keen to see how Messi could work in tandem with Juventus striker Paulo Dybala.

