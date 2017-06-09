Pique to play in Antar’s testimonial game

Lebanon's Roda Antar, one of the greatest footballers to don the Cedars' jersey, will be joined by Barcelona star Gerard Pique at next month's testimonial game honoring Antar.



"I am not here to [make money] off this game ... and we chose Tyre because it is my hometown and it is where I began my playing career," Antar said.



For his part, Haidar thanked Antar for his "complete loyalty and patronage" toward the Lebanese national team, and dubbed the former captain "a Lebanese ambassador to the world".



The game will be a signing off on Antar's stellar professional career, which saw the national team's all-time leading goal scorer play in Germany's first and second divisions as well as the Chinese Super League.

...