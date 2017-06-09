Australia edge Saudi Arabia in step to Russia

The Socceroos stay third in Asia's group B with two games remaining but join the second-placed Saudis and leading Japan, who have a game in hand, on 16 points.



The Socceroos were gifted a perfect start by Saudi goalkeeper Yasser al-Mosailem, who slipped during his clearing kick and sent the ball straight to Juric, who duly hammered it back into the net in the seventh minute.



The Saudis fell behind again when Leckie burned up the right flank and fired a pin-point cross to Juric, who nodded home his second goal into the left corner.



But a long lofted through-ball sliced open the Australian defense and Sahlawi latched onto a header into the area to volley the ball home.



A more aggressive Australia emerged after the break to win control of the midfield, allowing Rogic to step up and launch his thundering strike from just outside the area.

