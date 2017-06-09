No action from FIFA over Saudi minute's silence snub

Saudi Arabia's national team will face no sanction from FIFA for failing to respect a minute's silence for the victims of the London attacks before the start of a World Cup qualifier in Australia, soccer's global governing body said Friday.



The Saudi Arabia Football Federation earlier "unreservedly" apologized for the incident, which a former Australian government minister said showed "a disgraceful lack of respect" for the victims of the London attack.



The incident prompted a social media storm, coming as it did at a time when Australians were still mourning victims of recent attacks.



Australia won the match 3-2 to move level on 16 points in Group B with the second-placed Saudis and leaders Japan, who have a game in hand, with two rounds to play.

