Moyes fined £30,000 for 'slap' comment: FA

Ex-Sunderland manager David Moyes was Friday fined £30,000 ($38,000, 34,000 euros) for suggesting to a female reporter in March she might "get a slap", England's Football Association announced.



Moyes, 54, made the remark, for which he apologized, to BBC reporter Vicki Sparks following Sunderland's 0-0 draw with Burnley in the Premier League on March 18 .



Moyes was contrite about the incident when questioned at a subsequent press conference.



Moyes denied the charge but the FA's independent regulatory commission upheld it.

