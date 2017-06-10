Ibrahimovic future at Man United up in the air

Swedish star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future at Manchester United is in some doubt after he was listed as being released by the club on an official list published by the Premier League Friday.



Ibrahimovic, who scored twice as United beat Southampton in the League Cup final but was injured by the time they lifted the Europa League, underwent an operation on the knee ligament in the United States in early May.



Once he returns to full fitness, which is forecast for 2018, one of the two surgeons who performed the operation predicted Ibrahimovic playing on for many years to come.

