Spalletti takes reins at embattled Inter, targeting return to Champions League

Inter Milan Friday announced the appointment of former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti on a two-year deal as they target a long-awaited return to the Champions League.



After yet another underwhelming season that saw Inter dismiss Roberto Mancini, Frank De Boer then Stefano Pioli on their way to missing out on a place in Europe, Spalletti has the task of leading the once-mighty "Nerazzurri" – treble winners in 2010 under Jose Mourinho – back to the hallowed terrain of the Champions League for the first time since 2012 .



A former player with Udinese, Spalletti returned to the northern club as coach in 2002 and helped them qualify for the UEFA Cup.

...