Messi’s Argentina down Brazil in Australian ‘Superclasico’

Argentina gained a confidence-boosting 1-0 win over Brazil in their Superclasico in Melbourne Friday ahead of their make-or-break World Cup qualifiers later in the year.



In manager Jorge Sampaoli's first game in charge Argentina weathered a second-half fightback from Brazil with Gabriel Jesus and Willian hitting either posts in one flurry on goal.



Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala linked up well with Messi behind striker Gonzalo Higuain and fired just wide moments before Mercado's goal.



Brazil had several chances to score in the second half with Manchester City's Jesus and Willian both hitting either post in a flurry in Argentina's goal-mouth in the 62nd minute.



Messi was sent tumbling by a robust Rafinha challenge late in the game that earned the Brazilian substitute a yellow card.

