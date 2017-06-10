FIFA lenient as Saudi team snub minute of silence for attack victims

Saudi Arabia's national team will face no sanction from FIFA for failing to respect a minute's silence for the victims of the London attacks before the start of a World Cup qualifier in Australia, football's global governing body said Friday.



The Saudi Arabia Football Federation earlier "unreservedly" apologized for the incident, which a former Australian government minister said showed "a disgraceful lack of respect" for the victims of the London attack.



The Australia team duly lined up in the center circle and linked arms but all bar one of the Saudi players dispersed around the pitch and continued to jog and stretch.



Australia won the match 3-2 to move level on 16 points in Group B with the second-placed Saudis and leaders Japan, who have a game in hand, with two rounds to play.

