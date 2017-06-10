Saudis apologize after minute's silence snub in Australia

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has apologized for "any offense caused" after its players declined to participate in a minute's silence in memory of last weekend's deadly attacks in London before the start of a World Cup qualifying match against Australia.



When the stadium announcer called for a minute's silence Thursday night to honor the eight victims, including two Australians, the 11 Australian players on the field lined up near the center circle with arms on their teammates' shoulders.



Australia won the match 3-2 to move level on points with Saudi Arabia and Japan atop the qualifying group with two games remaining.



Football Federation Australia said the Saudi team management knew about the plan to hold a minute's silence before the match and had indicated that the players wouldn't participate.

...