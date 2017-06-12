Young Lions win England’s first world title in 51 years

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored and Freddie Woodman saved a penalty as England beat Venezuela 1-0 to win the Under-20 World Cup Sunday, ending the nation's 51-year wait for a global trophy.



Everton striker Calvert-Lewin became only the third England player to score in a World Cup final after Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters in 1966 – the last time England won a world title at any level.



After Calvert-Lewin's goal on 35 minutes, Cook's side withstood a ferocious second-half onslaught in Suwon, South Korea, with goalkeeper Woodman dramatically saving Adalberto Penaranda's spot kick 16 minutes from the end.



There were extra celebrations as England striker Dominic Solanke, who is newly signed for Liverpool from Chelsea, was awarded the Golden Ball for player of the tournament.

