Cedars look to keep up Asian charge without Ghaddar

The Malaysian Super League top scorer was dropped by Lebanon coach Miodrag Radulovic ahead of Tuesday's encounter, with a rumored fallout between the pair believed to be the catalyst behind the Montenegrin's decision.



Ghaddar has plundered 18 goals in the Malaysian league this season, earning the 33-year-old a record move to champions JDT (Johor Tadul Ta'zim) last month.



It remains to be seen who will replace the striker for Tuesday's tie, although many are touting Abu Bakr al-Mal – another Malaysian-based player with Kelantan FC – to deputize in Ghaddar's stead.



Malaysia, meanwhile, have been experiencing a transitional period of their own, with new Portuguese coach Nelo Vingada taking over from Datuk Ong Kim Swee last month.



Even with history beckoning, Radulovic remained as Pragmatic as ever Tuesday.

...