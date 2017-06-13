Iran book ticket to 2018 World Cup in Russia

Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi were on target as Iran confirmed their spot in the 2018 World Cup finals with a 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran Monday.



It was Iran's sixth win from eight matches in Group A that took the table-toppers to 20 points, while South Korea are second on 13 ahead of their match against Qatar Tuesday.



Iran have played in the World Cup finals four times in the past – in 1978, 1998, 2006 and 2014 – while Uzbekistan are still seeking their first ever qualification.

