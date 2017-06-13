Ronaldo, Portugal’s financial as well as football star

Cristiano Ronaldo's CR7 brand is worth more than 100 million euros ($110 million) and is on a par with port in terms of its importance to Portugal, according to a marketing school.



IPAM, which has been measuring the economic value of Ronaldo's brand over the last six years, estimates its worth at 102 million euros globally, although much of that comes from his social media profile.



With earnings of 83 million euros in 2016, including 35 million euros in sponsorship contracts, Real Madrid forward Ronaldo came top of the sports earners for the second year in a row, according to Forbes magazine.



Ronaldo's influence, though, is a combination of his on- and off-field activities.



In March, Ronaldo, who scored twice in Real Madrid's record 12th Champions League final win, was duly honored as the Madeira airport was officially named after him.

