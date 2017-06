Spanish state prosecutor accuses Ronaldo of tax fraud

A Spanish state prosecutor accused Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo of defrauding Spain's tax office of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) in unpaid taxes on Tuesday.



Additionally, the prosecutor accused Ronaldo of declaring 11.5 million euros ($12.8 million) earned from 2011-14 in a tax return filed in 2014, when the prosecutor said Ronaldo's real income during that period was almost 43 million euros ($48 million).



Last month, tax officials said Ronaldo adjusted his tax declarations and paid an extra 6 million euros ($6.7 million) in 2014 .

