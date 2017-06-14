Ataya magic seals last-gasp win for Lebanon

A dazzling second-half display from Rabih Ataya saw Lebanon secure a come-from-behind 2-1 win in their Asian Cup qualifier against Malaysia in Johor Bahru Tuesday.



They did, however, bestride the midfield, with Radulovic treating the opposition with a hint of disdain as his 4-3-3 formation splayed into an expansive 3-4-3 that saw sweeper Haitham Faour drop deep to split the central defensive pairing of Nour Mansour and Mootaz al-Jounaidi.



Despite their dominance in possession, Lebanon were invariably forced wide in the first half, with an overreliance on wingers Hasan Maatouk and Mohammad Haidar stymying their progression into the Malaysian box early on.



The match referee, though, was unmoved as Malaysia escaped unscathed.



Using Haidar's diagonal run to create space for himself on the edge of box, Maatouk engineered the requisite space for a shot, forcing Khairul Azhan into an acrobatic save.



Pristinely giftwrapping the goal for Malaysia was Lebanon goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil, who let his mind go walkabout after being a veritable spectator hitherto.

