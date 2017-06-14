Ronaldo accused of $16.5 million tax fraud

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo faces a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Spain's prosecutor's office in Madrid for allegedly defrauding Spanish tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) between 2011 and 2014 . The prosecutor's office said in a statement that the Real Madrid forward had knowingly used a business structure created in 2010 to allegedly hide his image rights income in Spain.



The four counts of tax fraud were based on a report from Spain's tax agency, it said. Real Madrid declined to comment and calls to the agency representing Ronaldo, Gestifute, went unanswered.



The prosecutor's office alleges that Ronaldo had defrauded the tax authorities of 1.4 million euros in 2011, 1.7 million euros in 2012, 3.2 million euros in 2013 and 8.5 million euros in 2014 .

