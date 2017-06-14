Australia suffer 4-0 rout by Brazil before Confederations Cup

The Socceroos got off to a terrible start when center-back Bailey Wright gave away possession with the second pass of the game, allowing Diego Souza to hammer home a low shot to groans from most of the 49,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.



Australia were humbled 6-0 away by five-time world champions Brazil when the teams last met in 2013, which was a prelude to former coach Holger Osieck's dismissal and replacement by Postecoglou.



The Brazilians, who lost to archrivals Argentina 1-0 in a friendly last week – coach Tite's first defeat after nine wins in charge – were playing without Neymar and a host of other top players.

