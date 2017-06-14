Late Syrian goal leaves China on brink

China's hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup finals hang by the thinnest of threads after an injury-time goal from Ahmed al-Saleh saw Syria hold Marcello Lippi's team to a 2-2 draw Tuesday evening.



But Saleh's curling injury-time free kick saw the points shared and leaves the Chinese six points behind third-placed Uzbekistan with two games remaining, with the two nations set to meet in August.



Japan, meanwhile, were forced to share the points with Iraq in Tehran to leave just one point separating the three teams at the top of Group B with only two matches remaining.

...