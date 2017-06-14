Qatar risk FIFA action after T-shirt protest

Qatar's national team could face disciplinary action from FIFA after players warmed up for a World Cup qualifier against South Korea Tuesday in T-shirts showing support for the country's emir.



The players prepared for the crucial game in Doha wearing white shirts emblazoned with a profile portrait of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.



The T-shirt was also waved by attacking midfielder Hasan Al-Haydos after he put the Qataris 1-0 ahead from a free-kick in the 25th minute.



Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup finals.

