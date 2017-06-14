Chelsea to host Burnley in Premier League season opener

Chelsea will open the defense of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13 .



The other Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town will play their first top-flight game in 45 years at Crystal Palace as Arsenal open at home to Leicester City .



Everton, who begin at home to Stoke City, face a testing opening to the campaign with games against Manchester City, Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United before the end of September.



Manchester United's first meeting with Liverpool, always one of the highlights of the season, will be at Anfield on Oct. 14 .

...