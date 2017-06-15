Chelsea first to face Spurs at new ‘home’

Premier League champions Chelsea will be the first opponents for runners-up Tottenham at their temporary home of Wembley on the second weekend of the 2017/18 campaign it was revealed Wednesday when the fixtures were published.



Chelsea begin the defense of their title with a home fixture at Stamford Bridge on the weekend of Aug. 12/13 against Burnley, who had a terrible time away from home last season.



Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have two testing fixtures on the third and fourth weekend of matches – hosting Arsenal and then an away trip to Manchester City.



Huddersfield, out of the top flight since 1972, face Chelsea, Everton, Manchester City and Arsenal in their last four matches, while Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool are the opponents in three of Brighton's final four games.

...