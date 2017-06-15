Ronaldo has ‘clear conscience’ in tax evasion accusations

"Conscience clear, always," Ronaldo told reporters at Lisbon airport as he and his Portuguese teammates prepared to fly out to the Confederations Cup in Russia.



The 32-year-old Ronaldo – the world's highest paid athlete according to Forbes magazine – follows in the footsteps of Barcelona forward and Argentina star Lionel Messi, who was found guilty of the same offense last year, although the sums involved were allegedly smaller.



If he too is put on trial and found guilty, he risks "a fine of at least 28 million" euros and could potentially be jailed for more than three years, according to the Gestha union of experts at Spain's Inland Revenue.

