Pickford deal shows English clubs splashing more cash

The joke doing the rounds on Twitter Tuesday was that manager Ronald Koeman was undergoing a medical at Everton after agreeing to pay 30 million pounds ($38 million) for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.



Only Manchester City have ever paid more for a goalkeeper – just last week – and the deal is the fourth biggest between English clubs.



Significantly, before Tuesday, it valued Pickford at 5 million pounds, way below what Everton appear ready to pay.



Stoking the deals is the 8.3 billion pounds which Premier League clubs received for the latest three-year TV rights contract, which kicked in last season and meant that even Pickford's club Sunderland received 100 million pounds for finishing bottom.

...