South Korea sack coach Stielike after Qatar defeat

SEOUL:South Korea coach Uli Stielike was sacked on Thursday, two days after a 3-2 loss to Qatar put the country's hopes of automatic qualification for next year's World Cup finals in jeopardy.



The KFA have not decided yet who will take over as coach for the final two qualifiers.



South Korea have played at the last eight World Cup finals, reaching the semi-finals on home soil in 2002, but they returned home from Brazil in 2014 without a win.



That was the only loss in 2015 for the South Koreans and they cruised through the second round of Asian qualifying with eight wins from eight matches.

