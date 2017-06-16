Everton seal record swoop for goalkeeper Pickford

Everton made Jordan Pickford U.K.'s most expensive goalkeeper Thursday as they signed the Sunderland star in a deal worth up to 30 million pounds ($38 million). England U-21 international Pickford will cost Everton an initial 25 million pounds, surpassing the 10 million pounds Southampton paid to sign his international colleague Fraser Forster from Celtic in 2014 .



The 23-year-old is the third most expensive goalkeeper in the world behind Manchester City's recent 40 million euros signing of Benfica goalkeeper Ederson and Gianluigi Buffon's 53 million euros switch from Parma to Juventus in 2001 .



Pickford, who has signed a five-year contract with Everton, was manager Ronald Koeman's top target to take over from Maarten Stekelenburg and Joel Robles, who both endured inconsistent spells at Goodison Park last season.

