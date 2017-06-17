Russia, New Zealand ready for Confed Cup

Hosts Russia kick off the Confederations Cup against New Zealand in Saint Petersburg Saturday, targeting victory in their opening match to set the tone for a successful tournament.



It will be the first meeting between Russia and New Zealand, the champions of Oceania, in the post-Soviet era.



Russia have achieved mixed results since his appointment with three wins, three draws and three defeats. Russia salvaged an impressive 3-3 draw with Belgium, but that followed a 2-0 home defeat to Ivory Coast – Russia's first loss to an African team – and a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Qatar.



New Zealand are appearing at the Confed Cup for the fourth time, although the All Whites are still hunting for a first victory in the eight-team competition.

