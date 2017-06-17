Five players to watch at the Confederations Cup

The Confederations Cup starts Saturday when hosts Russia take on New Zealand.Here are five players to look out for in the tournament from June 17 to July 2:



The undoubted star attraction, Ronaldo arrives in Russia looking to round off another stellar season after leading Real Madrid to a first La Liga title in five years. Ronaldo also continued to rewrite the record books in the Champions League as he became the first man to score more than 100 goals in Europe's premier club competition with a hat-trick against Bayern Munich.



However, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker broke Jared Borgetti's record as Mexico's all-time leading scorer last month to leave him on 47 goals for his country. He could well break the 50-goal mark in Russia.



Germany have struggled to replace Miroslav Klose, the all-time top-scorer in World Cup finals, and Werner has been earmarked for the role.

