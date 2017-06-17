Loew to blood Germany’s rising stars at Confed Cup

World champions Germany head to the Confederations Cup with coach Joachim Loew looking to nurture his next generation of stars after leaving his top names at home. With a year to go before the World Cup, Loew has given a host of key players the summer off and picked seven newcomers in his squad for Russia, which has a combined total of just 104 international appearances.



Rather than targeting a place in the Saint Petersburg final on July 2, Loew is thinking 12 months ahead.



Loew has been a sharp critic of the Confederations Cup – the quadrennial tournament involving the six winners of FIFA's confederation championships, Russia, the hosts of next year's World Cup, and reigning world champions Germany.

...