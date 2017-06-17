Perez closing in on third mandate as Real president

Perez, who began his second spell as Real president in 2009 and has presided over three Champions League wins in the last four years, has barely had to contend with any rivals for his position since the club approved changes to internal rules for presidential candidates in 2012 .



If, as expected, no candidate presents a bid before Sunday's deadline, Perez will be confirmed Monday as president until 2021, further cementing his already rock solid position as head of the European and Spanish champions



Perez first became Real president in 2000, seeing off incumbent Lorenzo Sanz by promising to lure Luis Figo from bitter rivals Barcelona, which he quickly delivered on by bringing the Portuguese to the Spanish capital for a then world record fee of 62 million euros.

