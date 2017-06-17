Ronaldo eyes Madrid exit after tax charges

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the spotlight again, but this time not for his skills as a player. Ronaldo was making the headlines Friday, two days before Portugal's Confederations Cup debut in Russia, because of a report that said he wants to leave Real Madrid and Spain following allegations that he defrauded the country's tax authorities.



After the report, international media filled Portugal's training session in Kazan, where Ronaldo trained normally with the rest of the squad.



Ronaldo denied any wrongdoing.



Ronaldo last year extended his contract with the Spanish team, saying he wanted to end his career at the club.

...